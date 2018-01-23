GILMER — 19-year-old Xavier Mumphrey of Kilgore has pleaded guilty to an Upshur County murder and received a 47-year prison sentence. Mumphrey, said to have been the lone shooter, is one of four people charged in the March 2017 murder of Kendrick Jackson. One defendant, Decorian Robbins, is serving a 40-year sentence; two others, Devontay Hunter and Alize McFall, still have charges pending. Officials say on the night of the murder, all four defendants went to the victim’s home to acquire marijuana. According to a news release from the DA’s office, after the shooting, the defendants fled from the scene and returned to Lone Star, where they proceeded to divide the stolen marijuana amongst them.