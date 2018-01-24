DALLAS (ABC) – Just a few years ago, it would have been inconceivable. Now the first lawful crop of marijuana has been harvested in deeply conservative Texas. The Lone Star State’s first legal weed is bound for medical clinics. The carefully controlled marijuana was planted in October at a company called “Compassionate Cultivation,” whose chief, Morris Denton, says, “For those especially that are suffering from epilepsy, it’s a big day.” That includes people like 12-year-old Alexis Bortell, who’s found relief in cannabis oil. Alexis says, “I have a huge decrease of seizures.” She moved to Colorado seeking relief, but lobbied Texas lawmakers to legalize medical cannabis oil here. With the passage of new laws and the harvesting of the first crop, her efforts are bearing fruit.