GREGG COUNTY — Authorities Wednesday released the names of two people taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a car chase in Gregg County ended in a crash with Texas Department of Public Safety vehicles. According to the Longview News-Journal and KETK, a DPS trooper attempted to pull over a driver on a traffic violation about 5 p.m. near Fritz Swanson and Goforth roads in Gregg County, according to DPS spokeswoman Jean Dark. When the driver did not stop, the trooper followed the vehicle through several turns before the driver and two DPS patrol cars collided almost 20 minutes later near FM 1252 and CR 3104. The driver and passenger of the vehicle had outstanding warrants and were taken to a Longview medical center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver was 37-year-old Aaron Wade Slagle of Tyler, who was wanted out of Marion and Dallas Counties. The passenger was 35-year-old Kalie Erin Kinlaw of Kilgore, wanted in Gregg County. Both suspects are in custody of the Gregg County Jail on their outstanding warrants as well as a felony charge of evading by Slagle. No troopers were injured in the crash.