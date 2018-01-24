AMARILLO (AP) – Amarillo police are investigating a burglary in which thieves lifted about 4,000 antique lighters. An Amarillo police statement Tuesday said officers on Jan. 18 responded to a burglary at a house. Investigators say the owner reported the theft of his flint butane lighter collection. Cpl. Jeb Hilton on Wednesday said no one has been arrested in the theft of what the officer calls a “valuable” and “very expensive” collection. Hilton declined to say how much the lighters are worth amid the investigation. Hilton says police believe the thieves got in through a back door, which was found damaged.