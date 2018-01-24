ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Jada Pinkett Smith is showing her support for Mo’Nique as the comedian asks fans to boycott Netflix for alleged gender and color bias, claiming she was lowballed for her fee for a recent comedy special.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Smith, who recently criticized the Golden Globes for not nominating Tiffany Haddish for Girls Trip, explained why she feels Mo’Nique’s boycott was valid.

“You don’t have to like Mo’Nique’s approach,” Jada said. “You don’t have to agree with her boycott but don’t allow all of that to make you blind to the fact that non-white women and impoverished white women are underpaid, underrepresented and undervalued EVERYWHERE by EVERYONE.”

Smith continued, “As a community, we should be supporting the light she is shining on this truth.”

As previously reported, a spokesperson for Netflix told ABC News regarding Mo’Nique’s claims, “Netflix doesn’t comment on contract negotiations.”

