Posted/updated on: January 25, 2018 at 1:59 am

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK)– Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events. NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Indiana 116, Phoenix 101

Philadelphia 115, Chicago 101

New Orleans 101, Charlotte 96

Utah 98, Detroit 95; OT

Toronto 108, Atlanta 93

Houston 104, Dallas 97

San Antonio 108, Memphis 85

Portland 123, Minnesota 114

Boston 113, L.A. Clippers 102 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Toronto 3, Chicago 2; OT

L.A. Kings 2 , Calgary 1; OT TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(8) Xavier 89, Marquette 70

(9) Cincinnati 75, Temple 42

(19) Auburn 91, Missouri 73

South Carolina 77, (20) Florida 72

2OT Wyoming 104, (23) Nevada 103

