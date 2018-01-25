iStock/Thinkstock(WICHITA, Kan.) -- It was a traffic stop that took an unexpected turn. "In my head, I was thinking, 'Really, I don't need a ticket right now,'" said Francisco Torres of Wichita, Kansas. But Torres didn't receive a ticket on Monday. Instead, he received a life-changing announcement from Officer Steve Jerrell, a longtime friend, and it was captured on video by his wife. "She's given me the privilege to let you know you're going to be a daddy," said Jerrell, who handed Torres a gift box that contained a onesie. "Escorting him to his wedding and this probably rank in the top five things I've ever done in my career," Jerrell said. The two met more than a decade ago at a summer camp when Torres was 10. "I can’t wait to be a dad,” Torres said. "It's something I've always wanted." This will be the couple's first child. "Hold on, and start saving money," Jerrell said. "It will be the best experience of his life." Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Wichita cop springs fatherhood surprise on longtime friend

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2018 at 2:04 am

