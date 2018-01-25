WASHINGTON (AP) – Regulators say a New Jersey company has recalled more than 3,400 pounds of beef meatballs that may be tainted with a bacteria known to cause listeriosis. The recall affects Texas and eight other states. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday announced the recall involving Rich Products Corporation of Vineland, New Jersey. The ready-to-eat frozen meatballs were produced Dec. 17. The 6-pound bags of Member’s Mark Casa Di Bertacchi Italian-Style Beef Meatballs have a “Best if used by 17 Dec 2018” label and lot code 15507351.

The products, with “EST. 5336” inside the USDA mark, went to distributers in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The meatballs should be discarded or returned to the seller. Listeria can cause serious illness, especially in older adults, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.