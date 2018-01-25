BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) – A lawyer for a Fort Worth man charged with scamming a Massachusetts couple out of $60,000 by pretending to be their grandson says his client is a “patsy.” Attorney Ernest Stone tells The Salem News that 27-year-old Jason Temprachanh is naive and was “used” by the real scammer. Authorities say someone claiming to be their grandson called the Beverly couple earlier this month, said he had been arrested, and asked for money for bail and a lawyer. Police say the couple wired the money then called their grandson, only to discover he was fine. Authorities traced the money to Temprachanh’s bank account. Temprachanh remains held in Texas on a fugitive from justice warrant. It’s unclear when he will be brought to Massachusetts to face charges.