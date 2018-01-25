Today is Thursday January 25, 2018
LaRue Man Charged with Capital Murder in Infant’s Death

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2018 at 3:49 pm
ATHENS — 26-year-old Mark Anthony Carson of Larue has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of an 11-month old male. In October, Henderson County deputies and emergency personnel responded to a medical emergency call from a residence in Larue and found the unresponsive child. The boy was pronounced dead at Children’s Medical Center Dallas, and the final autopsy report ruled the death a homicide. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, The Henderson County District Attorney’s Office, and Child Protective Services have been working on the case.

