ATHENS — 26-year-old Mark Anthony Carson of Larue has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of an 11-month old male. In October, Henderson County deputies and emergency personnel responded to a medical emergency call from a residence in Larue and found the unresponsive child. The boy was pronounced dead at Children’s Medical Center Dallas, and the final autopsy report ruled the death a homicide. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, The Henderson County District Attorney’s Office, and Child Protective Services have been working on the case.