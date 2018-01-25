Anheuser-Busch InBev(NEW YORK) — Budweiser has announced they will start brewing beer using 100 percent renewable electricity.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday, the company said their goal is to brew all of their beers around the world with renewable energy by 2025, joining parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev’s goal of sourcing all electricity from renewable sources.

In a press release, the company said a symbol will appear on the label of every beer brewed in the United States with renewable energy, beginning in Spring 2018. The electricity will come from Thunder Ranch Wind Farm in Oklahoma. The label will then move to additional markets as they reach 100 percent renewable electricity.

Budweiser invited other brands to use the symbol on any product that is made using 100 percent renewable electricity.

They are making the change to help tackle climate change.

“We know that climate change is an important issue for consumers, but they aren’t sure how their everyday action can make a difference,” said Global Vice President at Budweiser Brian Perkins. “The renewable electricity symbol can show consumers that their purchasing choices can have a positive impact.

Budweiser estimates switching to renewable electricity would correspond to taking 48,000 passenger cars off the road every year.

