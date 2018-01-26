Crowd goes crazy as high school senior with Down syndrome nails difficult half-court basketball shot

ABCNews.com(NEW YORK) -- It’s a trick basketball shot few people could easily make -- especially with an entire gymnasium of classmates watching.

But 18-year-old James Meiergerd did just that.

Meiergerd, who has Down syndrome, is a senior at West Point-Beemer High School in West Point, Nebraska.

During half-time at a game between his school’s team, the Cadets, and their rivals from Wisner-Pilger High School, he started playing and nailed a half-court shot after a few attempts, and the crowd went wild.

Meiergerd, who’s an honorary member of his school’s team, had been practicing for two weeks. In addition to basketball, Meiergerd wrestles and participates in the Special Olympics.

Meiergerd’s trick shot caught the attention of the Harlem Globetrotters, who invited him to be their guest when they play in Omaha this April.

