DigitalVision/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- A suspect is in custody after attempting to rob a bank and holding hostages on Thursday in Canton Township, Michigan. "It's kind of disturbing. Makes you want to do direct deposit," Canton resident Craig Noble told ABC-affiliate WXYZ. "I guess it's becoming more common. We just had one,” said Noble, referring to a Jan. 18 robbery at Huntington Bank in Canton. That suspect remains at large. The Canton Police Department received a call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday alerting them of an incident at a Citizens Bank, according to Joshua Meier, director of public safety in Canton. A male suspect entered the bank with a handgun and announced that it was a robbery, witnesses said. When officers arrived, the suspect barricaded himself in the bank along with an undisclosed number of hostages, Meier said. The Canton Police Department and the Western-Wayne Special Operations Team assisted in negotiating with the suspect, and all hostages were released around 6:30 p.m., according to the Canton Public Safety Department. No hostages were harmed, and the suspect was taken into custody around 7:45 p.m. local time. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

No hostages harmed in Michigan bank standoff

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2018 at 1:02 am

DigitalVision/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- A suspect is in custody after attempting to rob a bank and holding hostages on Thursday in Canton Township, Michigan.



"It's kind of disturbing. Makes you want to do direct deposit," Canton resident Craig Noble told ABC-affiliate WXYZ.



"I guess it's becoming more common. We just had one,” said Noble, referring to a Jan. 18 robbery at Huntington Bank in Canton. That suspect remains at large.



The Canton Police Department received a call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday alerting them of an incident at a Citizens Bank, according to Joshua Meier, director of public safety in Canton. A male suspect entered the bank with a handgun and announced that it was a robbery, witnesses said.



When officers arrived, the suspect barricaded himself in the bank along with an undisclosed number of hostages, Meier said.



The Canton Police Department and the Western-Wayne Special Operations Team assisted in negotiating with the suspect, and all hostages were released around 6:30 p.m., according to the Canton Public Safety Department.



No hostages were harmed, and the suspect was taken into custody around 7:45 p.m. local time.



Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back