SMITH COUNTY — A Tyler woman is behind bars after she allegedly hit another woman over the head with a candlestick. According to KETK, Natasha Woods, 31, was arrested at a home on Academy Avenue just before 6:30 Wednesday evening. She’s accused of attacking a 33-year-old woman, hitting her in the head with a candlestick. Woods also assaulted a 13 year old by stepping on the child’s foot. The victims told police she was also holding a knife in her hand during the incident. The victims believe Woods had been taking PCP, causing her aggression toward them. Both victims were treated on scene by EMS. Woods has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, injury to a child and resisting arrest. She is being held in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $92,500.