GREGG COUNTY — The state’s highest appeals court reinstated a 99-year sentence Thursday for a Kilgore man convicted of murdering a Hallsville teenager. According to the Longview News-Journal, Coby Ray Hudgins, 26, was given the sentence in 2015 after a jury convicted him of fatally shooting Kayla Williams, 17, in October 2013. Hudgins’ appeal was based on a complaint that his attorney had not provided an adequate defense. Hudgins is convicted of killing Williams at his home in Kilgore, pointing a gun at her forehead and shooting from just inches away. Williams and others had been drinking at his home. Hudgins also fired at two witnesses as they fled the scene.