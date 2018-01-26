AUSTIN (AP) – Police in Austin say a home burglary suspect who fired at two officers was shot and killed by one of the officers who returned fire. Assistant Chief Troy Gay says residents of the home called 911 early Friday after hearing someone breaking in. They were hiding in a closet when they heard one gunshot fired inside the residence. Minutes later the suspect, a man who police have not identified, left the home and was returning to his vehicle when the officers approached. Gay says the man did not comply with orders to show his hands before raising a gun and firing at the officers. One of the officers then shot the man, who died at the scene. The officers and residents were not hurt. No other information was immediately available.