PHOENIX (AP) – A New Mexico woman who was with the unarmed Texas man before he was fatally shot by an Arizona police officer in 2016 has filed a lawsuit against the former officer and the police department. The Arizona Republic reports Monique Portillo last week filed the suit against the Mesa Police Department and former Officer Philip Mitchell Brailsford. The Albuquerque resident is seeking punitive damages and lawyer fees, claiming she was unjustly handcuffed and made to watch the death of 26-year-old Daniel Shaver in a Mesa hotel. Brailsford’s trial lawyer Michael Piccarreta says the suit has “all the earmarks of a frivolous, last-minute filing that will not go anywhere.” Mesa police declined to comment as the litigation is pending. A jury found Brailsford not guilty of second-degree murder last month.