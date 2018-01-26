Today is Friday January 26, 2018
San Antonio Robbery Suspect Killed in Police Shooting

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2018 at 1:32 pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Police in San Antonio say a robbery suspect has been shot and killed after riding a bicycle onto a highway and threatening officers with a knife. San Antonio Police Chief William McNamus says the 19-year-old had stolen a BMX bike Thursday evening from a nearby Target and then used the bike to escape security. He says officers in the area pursued the man as he rode the bike onto eastbound Loop 410. Police say the suspect brandished a knife and cut one of three officers trying to subdue him. The knife resulted in one officer backing off and shooting the suspect, who died at the scene. McManus says the officer who shot the suspect will be placed on administrative duty as police investigate the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Police in San Antonio say a robbery suspect has been shot and killed after riding a bicycle onto a highway and threatening officers with a knife. San Antonio Police Chief William McNamus says the 19-year-old had stolen a BMX bike Thursday evening from a nearby Target and then used the bike to escape security. He says officers in the area pursued the man as he rode the bike onto eastbound Loop 410. Police say the suspect brandished a knife and cut one of three officers trying to subdue him. The knife resulted in one officer backing off and shooting the suspect, who died at the scene. McManus says the officer who shot the suspect will be placed on administrative duty as police investigate the shooting.

