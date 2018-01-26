CORPUS CHRISTI (AP) – A Texas man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for murdering his 94-year-old mother. A jury sentenced 75-year-old Leslie Nelson on Thursday after finding him guilty of fatally shooting Vivian Nelson in August. Prosecutors say Leslie Nelson checked his mother out of the senior living center she was at, took her to his home in Corpus Christi and shot her in the head before taking more than 50 hydrocodone pills. Nelson’s attorney Simon Purnell says Nelson’s mother had been living with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease for years, and that he was “attempting to relieve her of that suffering.” Prosecutor James Kingman says it should be considered how far outside societal norms Nelson’s actions were. Nelson’s daughter Bevin Davis says she had to find the strength to forgive her father but is still supportive of him.