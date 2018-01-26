SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – Five Texas men are charged with stealing 650 guns from a Springfield, Missouri UPS lot. Federal prosecutors say the men were each indicted Wednesday on two federal guns charges. They are being held in Texas awaiting extradition to Missouri. An affidavit from the case says the guns were to be delivered to Bass Pro Shops when they were stolen in October. The thieves were able to move trailers around the lot, providing access to 600 Beretta .380-caliber handguns and 54 Baretta 12-gauge shotguns, as well as other merchandise. Investigators used cell phone tower records and other evidence to trace the theft to the Texas men. Those indicted were 33-year-old Frank McChriston; 28-year-old Keith Lowe; 26-year-old Quinton Haywood; 26-year-old Eric White and 32-year-old Derrick White. The guns have not been recovered.