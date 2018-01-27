(NEW YORK)– Here are the latest scores from today’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Charlotte 121 Atlanta 110
Final Utah 97 Toronto 93
Final Cleveland 115 Indiana 108
Final New Orleans 115 Houston 113
Final Milwaukee 116 Brooklyn 91
Final L.A. Lakers 108 Chicago 103
Final L.A. Clippers 109 Memphis 100
Final Portland 107 Dallas 93
Final Philadelphia 97 San Antonio 78
Final N-Y Knicks 107 Phoenix 85
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final (6) Michigan St. 76 Wisconsin 61
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.