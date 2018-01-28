TYLER — Smith County district attorney candidate Jacob Putman released a letter Friday to his supporters, lashing out regarding a recently-released audit that criticized his performance. Current DA Matt Bingham released the audit on Tuesday, showing Putman had the most incorrect dismissals or reductions out of nine prosecutors from 2013 through 2017. Putman calls the episode “a desperate attempt to attack my character and integrity.” The letter reads, in part, “My team and I are in the process of looking through all of the documents, and will be making definitive statements very soon. I want to be clear when I tell you that we will stand and fight back against the lies, disinformation and slander against me and my record by the longtime political establishment here in Smith County.”

Part of Putman’s letter attacks Bingham and Putman’s opponent, Alicia Barkley. Among Putman’s remarks: “My opponent…has been attacking me and my character non-stop.” He adds that “the current DA and his cronies…know full well that I will fight corruption and wrongdoing no matter where I find it, including within the DA’s office. This is why they will do everything possible to keep me from winning this race.” In an email sent to KTBB, Bingham responds, in part, “Instead of accepting responsibility…Mr. Putman’s response has been to blame others and to falsely claim confusion about our longstanding office policies. He has publicly alleged that everyone is plotting against him and everyone else is corrupt. His latest letter is one of desperation and is beneath what the citizens of Smith County deserve. Mr. Putman’s letter speaks volumes about him.” Barkley did not immediately respond to KTBB’s requests for comment.