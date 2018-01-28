CONROE (AP) – A Houston-area man has been convicted of several charges resulting from a 2016 police chase in which an officer and an 11-year-old boy were killed when their vehicles collided. The Courier of Montgomery County reports 30-year-old Garrett William Nee of Kingwood was convicted Friday of evading arrest causing serious bodily injury and other counts. Patton Village police Sgt. Stacey Baumgartner found Nee at a gas station in June 2016 while responding to a call of a person exposing himself to passers-by. Nee fled in his vehicle and Baumgartner pursued. The 39-year-old sergeant was entering an intersection when his vehicle collided with another carrying Adan Hilario Jr. and his family. Baumgartner died at a hospital and Adan died at the scene.