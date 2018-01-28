Today is Sunday January 28, 2018
One Dead in Rusk County Fire

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2018 at 5:34 pm
RUSK COUNTY — One person died Saturday morning in a mobile home fire east of Kilgore in Rusk County, according to sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. David Roberts. KETK and the Longview News-Journal report the Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call on CR 2105. When firefighters got there, the mobile home was completely in flames, Roberts said. The fire was put out before 12:45 p.m. Roberts said authorities believe an elderly man was living in the home alone. He said officials have been able to identify the man’s body but would not release his name until the family has confirmed the information. No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

RUSK COUNTY — One person died Saturday morning in a mobile home fire east of Kilgore in Rusk County, according to sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. David Roberts. KETK and the Longview News-Journal report the Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call on CR 2105. When firefighters got there, the mobile home was completely in flames, Roberts said. The fire was put out before 12:45 p.m. Roberts said authorities believe an elderly man was living in the home alone. He said officials have been able to identify the man’s body but would not release his name until the family has confirmed the information. No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

