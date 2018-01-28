TYLER — Police in Tyler are seeking leads in an attempted robbery around noon Saturday at Walmart at Highway 64 West and Loop 323. Police were told a white woman walked up to a cashier and displayed a pistol, demanding that the cashier give her all the money from her register. Police say the cashier refused to hand over the money because the gun looked fake. They say the would-be robber then tried to cover up her actions with a story and left the store without receiving any cash. According to police, the suspect was seen getting into a maroon Dodge Neon 4-door vehicle and leaving the location. If you have any leads, you’re urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833).