iStock/Thinkstock(MELCROFT, Penn.) — At least five people were killed early Sunday morning in a shooting outside a self-serve car wash in a western Pennsylvania town, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

The shooting in Melcroft, about 41 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, occurred around 2:40 a.m., state police said.

Four people were found dead at the scene and another died after being taken to a hospital, according to state police officials.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation, and authorities did not immediately release information about a suspect or a motive for the incident.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

