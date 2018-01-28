TYLER – Here’s a look at work planned in TxDOT’s Tyler District during the week of Jan. 29. Among other things, Tyler Maintenance plans to perform sidewalk repair work on FM 346 in Whitehouse. Crews will also be cleaning ditches on roads around Smith County starting on SH 31 near Spur 364. Expect lane closures at all locations with flaggers providing traffic control. Longview Maintenance plans to conduct debris removal on bridges and perform patching operations at various locations on roadways throughout Gregg County. These will be mobile operations utilizing work convoys. Expect lane closures and delays. You can go http://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/005-2018.html for a detailed rundown of the coming week’s work around the district.