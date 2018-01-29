Courtesy of Michelob ULTRA(LOS ANGELES) — Chris Pratt’s transformation from pudgy Parks and Recreation character Andy Dwyer to hunky action hero has been well documented, and he isn’t ashamed to show he still has to work at it.

In his Super Bowl ad debut, of which he gave his fans a sneak peek Monday, Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Star-Lord hits the gym to get in shape for a Michelob Ultra spot.

The ad has Pratt putting in the work — only to discover the spokesman job he thought he was offered was actually to play an extra in a beer commercial. Making matters worse, nobody on the set recognizes him.

On his always cheeky Instagram, Pratt introduced the ad by saying, “These days, I’m trying to stay in top shape for work. So when I see a beer I can’t help but squint my eyes and imagine a treadmill- Specifically how long I’ll have to be on that treadmill to burn off the beer.” He then goes on to plug Michelob ULTRA, noting of the 95 calorie beer, “I can run that off very easily. Probably in like 10 seconds? (I run 85 mph).”

Online, a follower asked Pratt, “So… Just to confirm, this beer will help us take on your workout routine?”

“Yes. That is exactly right,” Pratt snarked in response.

