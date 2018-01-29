iStock/Thinkstock(HANA, Hawaii) — A woman accused of purposefully driving off a cliff in Hawaii and killing her identical twin sister is set to go on trial Monday.

Alexandria Duval is accused of killing Anastasia Duval on May 29, 2016, by driving their SUV off the winding Hana Highway in Maui. The sisters had reportedly been arguing in the car.

Alexandria Duval survived the 200-foot fall while her twin, who was sitting in the passenger seat, died at the scene.

The sisters ran popular yoga studios in Florida and moved to Hawaii in 2015.

Alexandria Duval, 39, is charged with second-degree murder and has pleaded not guilty.

Opening statements begin later Monday.

Duval agreed to waive her right to a jury trial and will be tried by the court.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.