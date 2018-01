TYLER – A man accused of sexually abusing a child has pleaded guilty in a Tyler courtroom. Ryan Alan Stuenkel, 23, of Lindale was arrested by Lindale police in March of last year. He was charged with the continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. The incident is said to have occurred over a month’s time in early 2017. After pleading guilty on Monday, he accepted a 25 year prison sentence.