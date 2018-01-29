MARSHALL – One person has been killed in a two vehicle accident in Marshall. It was reported around 9:45 Monday morning at the intersection of Loop 390 and West Houston. Killed was Shane Hudson, 43, of Marshall. The Department of Public Safety reports Hudson was traveling at a high speed when he ran a stop sign and hit a van driven by Mauro Beltran, 36, of Marshall. Hudson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from his vehicle. He later died at a Marshall Hospital. Beltran was treated and released from a Marshall hospital. While it occurred within the Marshall city limits, the police chief requested that the Department of Public Safety handle the investigation.