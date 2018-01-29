iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wall Street closed mostly in the red on Monday with the Dow tumbling more than 100 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sunk 177.23 (-0.67 percent) to finish the session at 26,439.48.

The Nasdaq fell 39.27 (-0.52 percent) to close at 7,466.51, while the S&P 500 finished trading at 2,853.53, down 19.34 (-0.67 percent) for the day.

Crude oil prices were nearly 1 percent lower and over $65 per barrel.

Winners and Losers: Wynn Resorts sunk 9.32 percent as the hotel and casino company continues to feel the heat from the Wall Street Journal‘s reporting of sexual misconduct allegations against CEO Steve Wynn.

Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. skyrocketed 22.41 percent on news of a deal to merge with K-cup maker Keurig.

