AUSTIN (AP) – A federal judge has again blocked Texas from requiring abortion clinics to bury or cremate fetal remains. U.S. District Judge David Ezra issued a temporary injunction Monday against the measure that was part of a sweeping anti-abortion law signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott last year. Another part of that law banned a common second-trimester abortion procedure known as dilation and evacuation. Courts have also stopped that from taking effect in Texas. Abbott originally sought to require the burial or cremation of fetal remains not through the Legislature but through a change in state health rules in 2016. But a judge also blocked those efforts. Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says his office will continue fighting to uphold the law. It had been set to take effect Thursday.