Midwest and Northeast brace for snow, chilly temperatures

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- A coastal system is bringing rain showers to parts of the Mid-Atlantic on Monday as a clipper system ushers in snow to parts of the Midwest and Northeast.



The snow forecast



A few of inches of snow is expected from Cleveland to Buffalo to Rochester, as well as the Appalachian Mountains and the Cape Cod area.



The heaviest snow Monday is expected north of Detroit, which could see up to 10 inches.



The snow will begin to move into Cleveland and western New York tonight, and then reach Buffalo, Rochester, central Pennsylvania and parts of Virginia by Tuesday morning.



Frigid temperatures



On Tuesday morning, wind chills are expected to fall to 24 degrees in New York City, 15 degrees in Boston and even 18 degrees in Nashville and Atlanta.



Wind chills will reach minus 9 degrees in Minneapolis, where Super Bowl preparations are underway.



Temperatures will be even lower on Wednesday morning, when wind chills are forecast to reach 15 degrees in New York, 9 degrees in Boston, 24 degrees in Charleston and Charlotte and 1 degree in Buffalo.



Record high temperatures in Southern California



As the East Coast braces for the cold, Southern California hit record high temperatures on Monday.



The Long Beach Airport in Los Angeles County reported a maximum temperature of 86 degrees so far Monday, breaking the record of 83 degrees set in 1992, the National Weather Service said.



The Camarillo Airport in Ventura County also hit 86 degrees on Monday, breaking the record of 85 degrees set in 1971, the NWS said.



Critical fire danger is also continuing in Southern California on Monday with another round of Santa Ana winds.



Red flag warnings, wind advisories and wind warnings remain in effect on Monday for another day of warm temperatures, low humidity and wind gusts potentially over 50 mph.



The winds are expected to die down by Tuesday.

