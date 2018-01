iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Indiana 105, Charlotte 96

Atlanta 105, Minnesota 100

Memphis 120, Phoenix 109

Milwaukee 107, Philadelphia 95

Miami 95, Dallas 88

Boston 111, Denver 110 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(4) Duke 88, Notre Dame 66

(7) Kansas 70, Kansas St. 56

