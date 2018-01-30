HUNTSVILLE (AP) – A Texas death row inmate is asking the federal courts to keep him from being executed for the 1999 slaying of his ex-girlfriend while he already was on parole for killing his estranged wife. William Rayford would be the nation’s second inmate executed this year, both in Texas. The 64-year-old Rayford is facing lethal injection Tuesday evening for beating, stabbing and strangling 44-year-old Carol Lynn Thomas Hall. Her body was found about 300 feet inside a drainage pipe behind her home in South Dallas’ Oak Cliff area. Hall’s 11-year-old son also was stabbed in the attack but survived to testify against Rayford. Rayford was convicted of murder in 1986 for fatally stabbing his estranged wife and received 23 years in prison. He was paroled after eight years.