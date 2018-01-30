TYLER – CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic in Tyler, part of CHRISTUS Health, has been recognized with the American Medical Group Association’s 2017 Acclaim Award. Each year the award, supported by the AMGA Foundation, goes to a single medical group or other organized system of care that are bringing the American health care system closer to the ideal delivery model, one that is safe, effective, patient-centered, timely, efficient and equitable. CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic announced the award during a Tuesday morning news conference.