LUFKIN – Someone in Lufkin stole an ATM machine with stolen equipment. It happened early Tuesday morning at the Regions Bank on South John Redditt Drive. The suspect stole a dump truck from Brown’s Paving and then took a fork lift from a construction site on Hill Street. The forklift was used to free the ATM from the pavement and to take it to the truck. The suspect then drove away, taking an undisclosed amount of cash. The fork lift was left at the scene.