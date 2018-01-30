TYLER – Some long time employees were recognized by Smith County Commissioners’ at Tuesday meeting. Among the 11 employees recognized for their many years of service were Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Quincy Beavers (pictured) and County Court-at-Law No. 2 Judge Randall Rogers. Judge Beavers was recognized Tuesday for 35 years of service to Smith County, 24 years of that as J P. Judge Rogers was honored for 30 years of service to the county. Also among those honored was Precinct 4 County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton, who is celebrating 15 years of service to the county.