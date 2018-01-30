ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Meryl Streep has been on everyone’s lips lately, but pretty soon you may be paying for the privilege.

The Oscar-winning actress — who earned another Oscar nomination this year for her role in The Post — has filed an application with the U.S. Trademark Office, asking for the exclusive rights to use of her name for “entertainment services,” including “live, televised, and movie appearances by a professional actress and entertainer.”

Streep is not the first entertainment figure to trademark a name to prevent its unauthorized commercial use. The BBC notes that Sean Connery moved to trademark his name last year, and among others, JAY-Z and Beyonce have trademarked the names of their children, and rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has trademarked his stage name.

Streep is set to join HBO’s Big Little Lies for its second season, playing Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Alexander Skarsgård’s character Perry Wright.

