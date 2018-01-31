Today is Wednesday January 31, 2018
Texas Man gets Prison for Role in Police Chase that Killed 2

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2018 at 3:22 am
CONROE (AP) – A Houston-area man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after his convictions resulting from a 2016 police chase that ended in a crash that killed an officer and an 11-year-old boy. The Courier of Montgomery County reports 30-year-old Garrett William Nee of Kingwood was sentenced Tuesday for evading arrest causing serious bodily injury and other counts. Patton Village police Sgt. Stacey Baumgartner found Nee at a gas station in June 2016 while responding to a report of a person exposing himself. Nee fled in his vehicle and Baumgartner pursued. The 39-year-old sergeant was entering an intersection when his vehicle collided with one that Adan Hilario Jr. and his family were in. Adan died at the scene and Baumgartner at a hospital.

