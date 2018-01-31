United States Congress(WASHINGTON ) -- Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle took to social media to react to President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address Tuesday night, which touched on everything from nuclear threats to unlawful immigration. Some praised the president for his smooth and relaxed tone throughout the 80-minute speech, which centered around the theme of securing “a safe, strong and proud America.” “This is our new American moment. There has never been a better time to start living the American dream,” Trump said. “So to every citizen watching at home tonight -- no matter where you've been, or where you come from, this is your time.” Trump received more than a dozen standing ovations throughout the speech, but he also got a few boos from Democrats in the audience when he began to touch on immigration. Many Democrats, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi , D-Calif., said they took issue with the president’s stance on immigration. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif. Others, including many Republicans in Congress, praised Trump for delivering on some of his core promises, highlighting the administration's achievements with tax reform and U.S. job growth. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.V. “Tonight, President Trump delivered an important reminder of what we as a country have accomplished in the past year, as well as the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” Capito said in a statement. “Working together, Congress and the administration rolled back overly burdensome regulations, ended the war on coal, and once again created an environment that encourages growth and investment.” Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska Rep. Jim Renacci, R-Ohio House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

