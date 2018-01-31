TYLER – The East Texas Food Bank has broken ground on a new $3 million expansion. The facility will help them store and distribute more healthy, nutritious food to feed persons in need. The size and capacity of the East Texas Food Bank’s facilities were reviewed during the strategic planning process. It was determined that an expansion of the current facilities would be a crucial measure in reaching their long-term strategic distribution goals. Construction on Robertson Road is anticipated to be completed by the end of the year.

Food bank officials say around 473,000 people in East Texas are at-risk of hunger today. That roughly equates to 1 in 4 children and 1 in 5 adults who don’t know where their next meal is coming from. According to the Hunger in America 2014 study, the East Texas Food Bank currently serves approximately 253,000 East Texans yearly and that number continues to rise.