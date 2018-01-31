JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A former Florida police officer has been sentenced to life in prison for paying a Texas woman to sexually abuse her toddler daughter and send photos to him. A U.S. Attorney’s Office news release says former Jacksonville officer Michael Eugene Williams was sentenced Monday. He pleaded guilty last June to sex trafficking of a child. Federal prosecutors say the 61-year-old Williams asked the woman to photograph the sexual abuse of her then-3-year-old daughter and to sell the images to him. The investigation began after the sheriff’s office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A search of Williams’ house uncovered hundreds of child pornography images and videos. The woman received 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of production of child pornography.