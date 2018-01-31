Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger in “Black Panther”; Marvel Studios/Disney(LOS ANGELES) — After saying he was “technically single” in an interview with WSJ Magazine, Michael B. Jordan is attempting to clarify his relationship status to his millions of adoring, single fans.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the Black Panther Los Angeles premiere, Jordan explained his relationship status: “Technically I’m single. Dating but, you know, technically single.”

Jordan’s status update comes after he was seen spending New Years Eve with model Ashlyn Castro, who was rumored to be his girlfriend. Now, the Black Panther star seems to be distancing himself from any specific relationship, with the exception of his close friends and family who accompanied him at the Black Panther premiere.

“We were drawing straws,” he said of choosing his guests for the event, which included his mother, father, sister and a few of his friends. “It was tough at the house.”

Black Panther, directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Chadwick Boseman, Daniel Kaluuya and Lupita Nyong’o, opens nationwide February 16 from Marvel Studios and Disney, parent company of ABC News.

