ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — Kirsten Dunst has confirmed her pregnancy. Indirectly, at least.

The Los Angeles-based fashion house Rodarte shared a series of portraits on Instagram that includes some shots of Dunst, 35, cradling a baby bump.

A rep for the Fargo star, while not confirming the pregnancy, tells The Los Angeles Times, “The photos speak for themselves.”

Dunst is rumored to be expecting her first child with her fiancé, Breaking Bad and The Post actor Jesse Plemons. Dunst and Plemons, 29, began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of Fargo, where they played a married couple.

