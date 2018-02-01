TYLER – All lanes of the Troup Highway between Shiloh Road to Grande Boulevard have been reopened following a fire last night. The fire was reported around 7:00pm. Firefighters tell KETK the fire started inside Elder’s Antique Repair and Furniture Restoration, a furniture upholstery business inside a residential home. When they got there, flames were 100 feet high. There was even an explosion. One person is said to have received non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.