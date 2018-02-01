Today is Thursday February 01, 2018
BBB Announces Awards for Excellance Nominees

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2018 at 3:18 am
TYLER – When The BBB’s Annual Luncheon and Awards Banquet takes place on March 6th, besides the year in review, 4 awards will be presented. The BBB Awards for Excellence goes to three 3 companies and one 1 nonprofit who exemplify ethical behavior and display integrity in all aspects of their operations; toward their employees, vendors, customers, and within their community. Twenty-four organizations have been nominated for the BBB awards.

The 2018 nominees are:
Small Business Category:
Camilo’s Remodeling Company
Goosehead Insurance- Morgan Shipp
Ellison Classic Coach and Carriage, LLC
Ken Martin Audiology
Tender Loving Elderly Care

Mid-Sized Business Category:
AutoGlass Express
AVCO Roofing
Martinez CPA
Mister Sparky
Progress Cleaners
TAABS, Inc.
United Heritage Credit Union

Large Business Category:
2C Processor USA, LLC
Gollob Morgan Peddy, PC
Jennings Scrap & Salvage Company
Strategic Fulfillment Group, LLC. (SFG)
Texas Bank and Trust
Villa Montez

Nonprofit Category:
Boot Campaign
Champions for Children
CASA for Kids of East Texas
Goodwill Industries of East Texas
People Attempting to Help (P.A.T.H.)
Safe Haven Equine Rescue and Retirement

The BBB says this year’s voting will be conducted via social media. You can go to http://www.facebook.com/BBBCET and vote for your favorite organization. The polls will remain open until 5:00pm on Tuesday, February 13.

