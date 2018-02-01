TYLER – When The BBB’s Annual Luncheon and Awards Banquet takes place on March 6th, besides the year in review, 4 awards will be presented. The BBB Awards for Excellence goes to three 3 companies and one 1 nonprofit who exemplify ethical behavior and display integrity in all aspects of their operations; toward their employees, vendors, customers, and within their community. Twenty-four organizations have been nominated for the BBB awards.
The 2018 nominees are:
Small Business Category:
Camilo’s Remodeling Company
Goosehead Insurance- Morgan Shipp
Ellison Classic Coach and Carriage, LLC
Ken Martin Audiology
Tender Loving Elderly Care
Mid-Sized Business Category:
AutoGlass Express
AVCO Roofing
Martinez CPA
Mister Sparky
Progress Cleaners
TAABS, Inc.
United Heritage Credit Union
Large Business Category:
2C Processor USA, LLC
Gollob Morgan Peddy, PC
Jennings Scrap & Salvage Company
Strategic Fulfillment Group, LLC. (SFG)
Texas Bank and Trust
Villa Montez
Nonprofit Category:
Boot Campaign
Champions for Children
CASA for Kids of East Texas
Goodwill Industries of East Texas
People Attempting to Help (P.A.T.H.)
Safe Haven Equine Rescue and Retirement
The BBB says this year’s voting will be conducted via social media. You can go to http://www.facebook.com/BBBCET and vote for your favorite organization. The polls will remain open until 5:00pm on Tuesday, February 13.