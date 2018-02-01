TYLER – When The BBB’s Annual Luncheon and Awards Banquet takes place on March 6th, besides the year in review, 4 awards will be presented. The BBB Awards for Excellence goes to three 3 companies and one 1 nonprofit who exemplify ethical behavior and display integrity in all aspects of their operations; toward their employees, vendors, customers, and within their community. Twenty-four organizations have been nominated for the BBB awards.

The 2018 nominees are:

Small Business Category:

Camilo’s Remodeling Company

Goosehead Insurance- Morgan Shipp

Ellison Classic Coach and Carriage, LLC

Ken Martin Audiology

Tender Loving Elderly Care

Mid-Sized Business Category:

AutoGlass Express

AVCO Roofing

Martinez CPA

Mister Sparky

Progress Cleaners

TAABS, Inc.

United Heritage Credit Union

Large Business Category:

2C Processor USA, LLC

Gollob Morgan Peddy, PC

Jennings Scrap & Salvage Company

Strategic Fulfillment Group, LLC. (SFG)

Texas Bank and Trust

Villa Montez

Nonprofit Category:

Boot Campaign

Champions for Children

CASA for Kids of East Texas

Goodwill Industries of East Texas

People Attempting to Help (P.A.T.H.)

Safe Haven Equine Rescue and Retirement

The BBB says this year’s voting will be conducted via social media. You can go to http://www.facebook.com/BBBCET and vote for your favorite organization. The polls will remain open until 5:00pm on Tuesday, February 13.