CROZET, Va. (AP) — Representative Louie Gohmert is “ok” after a train he was on which was carrying GOP lawmakers to a retreat in West Virginia collided with a garbage truck around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday. One person was killed in the collision and at least two other people in the truck were reported seriously hurt. Rep. Gohmert spoke with KETK after the accident. “We were rolling down the track and we have a train that almost all of the Republicans in the house and numerous Republican senators were on going to the annual retreat,” Gohmert said. “The way it looks, the guard arm is down, so the garbage truck must have been weaving through the warning devices and they nearly got through. It appears we caught the tail end of the garbage truck.”

“We have a number of doctors in Congress who were doing all they could,” Rep. Gohmert continued. “The priest that was with us gave him (the deceased) his last rites.” Rep. Gohmert said no lawmakers were seriously injured. He did say he believes there were a few concussions, as well as some bumps and bruises.

The Albemarle County Police Department identified the passenger killed as Christopher Foley, 28, of Louisa County. Dunn said another man in the truck was critically injured and a third was seriously hurt.

Authorities gave no details on the cause of the wreck, which took place at a crossing protected by gates, flashing lights, bells and warning signs. The National Transportation Safety Board sent a team to investigate and would spend several days at the site, spokesman Earl Weener said Wednesday night.