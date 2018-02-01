TYLER – A judgement against East Texas Medical Center has been settled for far less than the jury awarded. A Tyler jury awarded a $43.32 million verdict against ETMC. In a brief statement, hospital spokesperson Carroll Roge said the hospital disagrees with the outcome. The case has, however, been resolved with all parties and settled for $9 million. There will be no appeal. The jury determined that the hospital and Dr. Gary Boyd were negligent in the treatment of Billy Pierce in 2014. Boyd was working at the hospital even after being placed on on probation with the Texas Medical Board. According to the hospital’s bylaws and policies, hospital privileges of a doctor on probation are automatically suspended.